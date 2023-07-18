The Erewhon Cup decided at weekend

It is loud, it is cold and it is fast.

Ice hockey drew enthusiastic crowds over the weekend with the Erewhon Cup competition being held at the Maniototo Adventure Park, in Naseby.

Four A-level and five B-level teams from Christchurch, Tekapo, Dunedin, Queenstown, Alexandra, Gore and Maniototo competed for the cup, which can only be played on outdoor ice.

The tournament started on Thursday evening and matches continued over the Matariki weekend with the finals played on Sunday morning.

On Saturday morning, Queenstown Goldrush played Christchurch, winning 7-2. A small crowd gathered to watch, well wrapped up on a cool but sunny morning. A barbecue breakfast and coffee cart were well patronised by players and spectators.

Christchurch winger Kurt Borland said playing outdoors was different from the indoor rink they usually played on. It was the first time the club had competed for the Erewhon Cup.

"It’s harder outside. It seems quite warm. The ice is soft. It’s like skating on a lake."

The Maniototo team competing in the B-grade would have an advantage with experience on the outdoor ice, he said.

Little Sister owner Megan Hay had brought her coffee cart from Christchurch for the weekend but was no stranger to Naseby.

She had been going to the town all her life and had a holiday home there, she said.

Queenstown Goldrush on their way to beating Christchurch in the first match of the day on Saturday at the Erewhon Cup at the Maniototo Adventure Park, in Naseby. The battle for the Erewhon Cup, which can only be played on outdoor ice, was run over the Matariki weekend. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

Her children, Jessica (19) and Gabriel (17) and their cousins, Flyn and Louie Coburn, had spent many holidays in Naseby.

Thanks to hours spent on the ice, Jessica had represented New Zealand in figure skating and Flyn represented New Zealand in natural track luge.

The uncontrollable element for the weekend was the weather, which was fine and sunny.

Ice master Jock Scott said humidity could have more impact on the quality of the ice than the air temperature.

Low humidity on a fine day was kinder to the ice than high humidity on a cooler day, he said.

Leading the table across all games, the Dunedin Penguins’ winning streak came to an end in the A League final, with Queenstown Goldrush coming out on top.

In the B League, it was Maniototo who brought home the title.

The Erewhon Cup was the oldest ice hockey competition in New Zealand. It was first staged in Opawa, South Canterbury, in 1937. It is open to teams from the Southern Ice Hockey League. Because it had to be played outdoors, it could only be held at Tekapo, Alexandra or Naseby.

By Julie Asher