Eventful Indianapolis 500 for Christchurch-born driver

Scott McLaughlin stops for a photo at the Indianapolis 500. Photo: Getty Images

Christchurch-born driver Scott McLaughlin finished 14th in an eventful Indianapolis 500 on Monday morning.

The race in front of about 300,000 spectators at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was won by McLaughlin's Penske Racing teammate, Josef Newgarden.

The last 12 laps saw no less than three red flag stoppages due to crashes and came down to a one-lap shoot out with Newgarden making a last lap pass on the previous leader Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) who was the defending Indy 500 winner.

McLaughlin spent most of the race in the middle of the pack and was unable to advance.

Late in the race, he was involved in a crash that saw three cars go out. However, McLaughlin was able to continue with some minor front-end damage.

Fellow Kiwi Scott Dixon finished sixth, a remarkable comeback considering he was in 30th early in the race after he had to pit to rectify a major vibration issue.

-By Allan Batt