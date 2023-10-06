Experienced hands ready for updated premier tennis competitions

Te Kura Hagley captain Beth Williamson supports the format change and said the premier tennis competition is the strongest it has been in years. Photo: File image

Some familiar faces will be on court for Cashmere and Te Kura Hagley as they seek to defend their titles in Christchurch’s premier men’s and women’s tennis competitions.

The competitions start on Saturday with the Cashmere men having a home tie against Burnside Park, while in the women’s competition, Te Kura Hagley plays Shirley at Shirley.

The men’s and women’s competitions have both attracted six teams – Cashmere, Elmwood, Burnside Park, Bishopdale, Te Kura Hagley and Edgeware/Waimairi contest the men’s competition, and the women’s teams are Te Kura Hagley, Bishopdale, Cashmere, Elmwood, Shirley and Waimairi. South Brighton is missing from the men’s ranks this season while in the women’s competition, Cashmere is only fielding one premier team and Shirley rejoins the premier ranks after dominating the Division One grade.

Tennis Canterbury General Manager Bevan Johns said the competition format has changed this season following player feedback with a round, including semi-finals and finals played before Christmas, and a second round starting on January 20, 2024, also with play-offs. If different teams win both rounds, they will contest a grand final in March.

Captain of last year’s winning Cashmere team Matt Meredith supports the change, saying it means more tennis for top-level players. Cashmere is fielding the same team at last year, with the addition of highly ranked New Zealand junior Alvin Na.

Meredith said Cashmere has a policy of bringing in younger players, including Liam Barrett and Lucas Evans through into premier ranks so they benefit from playing alongside its experienced core of players. The team includes all Meredith brothers, Matt, Tim and James, Harry Weeds, and Johnny McHarg, who returns after a spell last season due to injury.

Burnside Park, Cashmere’s competition on Saturday, features club coach Remi Feneon, Finn Emslie-Robson, Jordan Edwards, Liam Adams and Jaimie Poole. The team also has a very strong division 1 team to draw on for its premier team, including nationally ranked juniors, Jack Hansen Ratter and Ricky Kotepong.

Bishopdale plays a strong, unchanged Elmwood team at Bishopdale and Edgeware Waimairi plays Te Kura Hagley at Edgeware.

In the women’s competition Te Kura Hagley’s experienced line-up including Beth Williamson, Michele Kelsen, Adele Orangi, Petra Belzova and Bailey Wilson face an unknown in Shirley, which includes sisters Casey and Nicole Fitchett and Rebecca and Aleisha McConnell. Former Cashmere player Nishitha Maarka joins Shirley as its likely top player, along with Dasha Sanina who has come through the club’s junior ranks.

Te Kura Hagley captain Beth Williamson, who credits her team of “probably having the highest average age” in the competition, also supports the format change.

“The competition is probably the strongest it has been for a number of years and this format will keep it alive,” she said.

There will be a lot of interest in the clash between Elmwood and Bishopdale. Elmwood is fielding an extremely strong team boosted by the addition of Louise Oxnevad, who played college tennis in the United States. The team includes the Mason sisters, Abby and Emma, and Tessa McCann, who played for Cashmere last season. Bishopdale’s line-up features mother and daughter Joelene and Jade Feneon, along with juniors Aliyah Daley, Marija Filipovic and Honor Barry.

Waimairi plays a formidable Cashmere team which includes Lucia Gale and Ruby Young who are competing this week in the International Tennis Federation Junior 100 event at Wilding Park.

Gale is fifth seed in the women’s draw and Young seventh seed. In the men’s singles local player Diego Quispe-Lim is the top seed ahead of Australian Cruz Hewitt, the son of tennis great Leyton Hewitt.

By Diane Keenan