Extension for companies competing to build Christchurch's new stadium

An artist's impression of the Canterbury multi-use arena. Photo: Supplied

An extension has been granted for companies vying to design and build Christchurch's new stadium.

The design and build contractor was set to be chosen by the end of this year - but the deadline has now been extended to January 29.

Christchurch City Council's Alistair Pearson said the companies submitting proposals asked for the extension and the approved contractor will be announced next March.

The $473 million covered arena is set to open at the end of 2024 in the central city.

Concept plans show a design similar to Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium, with a clear, plastic roof and spectators seated close to the action.

It would have room for 5000 extra temporary seats, and have a capacity of 36,000 for concerts with world-class acoustics.

Red and black sport lovers were devastated when the February 2011 earthquake ended more than 100 years of sporting history at Lancaster Park. The old AMI Stadium as it was known had to be demolished after its giant concrete grandstands sunk in the quakes and liquefaction swamped the once-prime turf.