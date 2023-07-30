Fans of all ages out in force before Ferns face Swiss

Getting into the Women's World Cup spirit in Dunedin today are the Bartels sisters (from left) Theodora (6), Evelyn (9) and Delphie (6).

Dunedin Football Ferns fans are getting ready for tonight's match against Switzerland in a variety of ways, some forsaking a sunny day to enjoy tournament entertainment indoors.

The Fifa Fan Festival events in the Dunedin Town Hall and Glenroy Auditorium, featured, among others, a performance by the Topp Twins.

The Korea v Morocco match, which is underway, is screening on a big screen there, before the main event, also being screened for those who missed out on tickets, kicks off at 7pm.