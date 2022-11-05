Saturday, 5 November 2022

Ferns scrape through in tight race to final

    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport

    Photo: Reuters
    Photo: Reuters
    The Black Ferns have beaten France 25-24 in a nail-biting semifinal to gain a spot against England in the Rugby World Cup final.

    France flyhalf Caroline Drouin missed a last-gasp penalty as New Zealand claimed a 25-24 thriller at Eden Park tonight and set up a blockbuster women's Rugby World Cup final against England.

    With a shot awarded in front after Santo Taumata was yellow-carded for a high tackle, Drouin shanked her kick left as New Zealand made a great escape in front of a roaring crowd.

    Down 17-10 at halftime, the Black Ferns charged into the lead through tries to Ruby Tui and Theresa Fitzpatrick.

    France number eight Romane Menager scored a brace of tries in a powerhouse display, her second pulling the French within a point with 14 minutes left.

    But a yellow card for loose forward Safi N'Diaye for a high tackle proved costly for France before Drouin's late miss sealed their fate.

     

    (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

     

    REUTERS

     

     

     

     

    Reuters