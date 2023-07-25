Football Ferns have goal disallowed in shock loss to the Philippines

Last week's win over Norway has put the Football Ferns in an excellent position to advance to the next round of the Fifa Women's World Cup. Photo: Getty Images

It's all over in Wellington with the Ferns unable to repeat their winning form.

Standing in the way of the Football Ferns’ historic moment were the Philippines, which lost its Group A opening match to Switzerland. However it was the visitors who prevailed holding onto a first half lead to win 1 nil.

The Ferns have already seen adversity during the tournament. The morning of the tournament opener, a gunman killed two people in a shooting at a construction site in downtown Auckland near some of the team hotels. The gunman also died in the attack.

Then the New Zealand squad was evacuated from its hotel last weekend because of several small, suspicious fires. A 34-year-old man was arrested on arson charges.

The Ferns blocked out the distractions, and didn't want to get too caught up in their new national attention. The 1-0 victory over Norway was New Zealand’s first ever win in a Women’s World Cup game.