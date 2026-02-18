Former All Blacks and Highlanders prop 'heartbroken' after son's death

Angus Ta’avao at a Highlanders training session late last year. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

New Highlanders prop Angus Ta’avao has made the gut-wrenching announcement that his ‘‘beautiful boy’’ Leo has died.

The former All Black said his son was born with partial trisomy 13 — a rare genetic disorder where an extra segment of chromosome 13 exists in cells, often causing developmental delays, intellectual disability, microcephaly, facial dysmorphism, cardiac defects, and organ malformations.

Ta’avao said on social media, Leo had a brief battle in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, surrounded by his loved ones.

‘‘We are heartbroken to share that our beautiful boy Leo has gained his angel wings.

‘‘You have left a giant Leo-sized hole in our hearts darling, we will miss you so, so much.

‘‘Til we meet again our baby boy.’’

The media post was accompanied by photos of Leo.

Ta’avao made his debut for the Highlanders against the Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium last week.

Many in the rugby community have rallied around Ta’avao and his family.

In another social media post, the Highlanders said, ‘‘Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Kristyn and Georgie, during this heartbreaking time. Rest in peace Leo’’.

Highlanders and Southland hooker Jack Taylor and All Black loose forward Ardie Savea said the loss was ‘‘absolutely heartbreaking’’, and both sent love to the family.

The All Blacks posted: ‘‘RIL Leo. Sending our thoughts, prayers and love to you and your whānau Angus’’.

Former All Black Israel Dagg said, ‘‘Brother, my heart aches for you all. I’m so sorry for your loss’’.