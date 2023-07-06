Ground preparations for World Cup

Three Dunedin sports grounds have been closed to the public, as the city prepares to help host the Fifa Women's World Cup.

The Caledonian, Logan 6 and Tahuna Park are under exclusive use for the Fifa World Cup as training sites for visiting teams.

Tahuna Park is set aside for the Swiss team, which will be based in Dunedin.

It will be closed until August 4.

Logan 6 and the Caledonian will be closed until August 2, the Dunedin City Council said.

"All facilities have been upgraded with lighting, venue upgrades and pitch development, leaving a future legacy for our sporting community," the council commented in a Facebook post. ⁣

Dunedin is staging six matches in the tournament, which is being hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20