Halberg Award nominees announced

There are 79 nominations for the Halberg sports awards, which cover the past two years of achievement following the postponement of last year's event.

There are 79 nominations for the Halberg sports awards, which cover the past two years of achievement following the postponement of last year's event.

Earlier this year, a reimagined version of the event celebrated the best of athletes of the decade.

This time, the nominations come from 24 sporting codes for achievements within the last two years, from 1 December 2019 to 30 November 2021.

This is a change from the standard 12 months due to the impact of Covid-19 on global sporting competitions.

The Sportsman of the Year category has received the most nominations with 22 across 16 sports.

A notable absence though is 2019 Sportsman of the Year mixed martial arts fighter, Israel Adesanya, who holds the UFC middleweight world title.

There are 13 nominations from 10 sports in the Sportswoman of the Year category, with canoeist Lisa Carrington, who won three gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, the leading contender.

In the Team of the Year category, there are 14 nominations from 11 sports, including Silver Ferns, the Black Caps, and Emirates Team New Zealand.

There are 10 nominations in the Para Athlete-Team of the Year, including six-time winner Sophie Pascoe, while 12 nominations have been made for Coach of the Year.

The finalists will be announced in January with the awards ceremony in February.

Nominations for the 59th Halberg Awards

Sportsman of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Aaron Gate (cycling - track), Andy Maloney (sailing), Campbell Stewart (cycling - track), Chris Wood (football), Corbin Strong (cycling - track), David Nyika (boxing), Dylan Schmidt (gymnastics), Finn Butcher (canoe slalom), George Bennett (cycling - road), Hamish Bond (rowing), Hayden Wilde (triathlon), James McDonald (horse-racing), Josh Junior (sailing), Kane Williamson (cricket), Lewis Clareburt (swimming), Nico Porteous (freeskiing), Paul Coll (squash), Scott Curry (Rugby Sevens), Scott Dixon (motorsport), Scott McLaughlin (motorsport), Shane van Gisbergen (motorsport), Tom Walsh (athletics).

Sportswoman of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Alice Robinson (alpine ski racing), Courtney Duncan (motocross), Ellesse Andrews (cycling - track), Emma Twigg (rowing), Lisa Carrington (canoe racing), Luuka Jones (canoe slalom), Lydia Ko (golf), Mikayla Harvey (cycling - road), Niamh Fisher-Black (cycling - Road), Sarah Hirini (rugby sevens), Ria Percival (football), Dame Valerie Adams (athletics), Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (snowboarding).

Para Athlete/Team of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Anna Grimaldi (Para athletics), Danielle Aitchison (Para athletics), Emma Foy & Hannah van Kampen (Para cycling), Holly Robinson (Para athletics), Lisa Adams (Para athletics), Nicole Murray (Para cycling), Sarah Ellington (Para cycling), Sophie Pascoe (Para swimming), Tupou Neiufi (Para swimming), Will Stedman (Para athletics).

Team of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Black Caps (cricket), Black Ferns Sevens (rugby sevens), Emirates Team New Zealand (sailing), Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus (tennis), Men's Madison - Aaron Gate and Campbell Stewart (cycling - track), Men's Team Pursuit - Aaron Gate, Campbell Stewart, Corbin Strong, Jordan Kerby, Regan Gough (cycling - track); New Zealand Golf Croquet Team (croquet), New Zealand Long Blacks (long drive), OlyWhites (football), Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (sailing), Rowing Men's Eight (rowing), Silver Ferns (netball), Women's K2 500 - Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal (canoe racing), Women's Pair Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast (rowing).

Coach of the Year

Aaron McIntosh (windsurfing), Allan Bunting and Cory Sweeney (rugby), Craig Palmer (cycling - track), Dale Stevenson (athletics), Danny Hay (football), Gary Hollywood (swimming), Gary Stead (cricket), Gordon Walker (canoe racing), Nathan Luce (canoe racing), Roly Crichton (Para swimming), Sheldon Kemp (Para swimming), Tony O'Connor (rowing).

Emerging Talent Award

Connor Bell (athletics), Cool Wakushima (snowboarding), Devon Briggs (Para cycling), Erica Fairweather (swimming), George Snook (canoe slalom), Grace Nweke (netball), Luca Harrington (freestyle skiing), Marko Staminic (football).