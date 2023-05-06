Hurricanes stunned by Fijian Drua in Super Rugby Pacific

Iosefo Masi on attack for the Drua against the Hurricanes. Photo / Getty Images

The Fijian Drua have claimed another Kiwi scalp.

After beating the Crusaders on home soil in round three, they have added the Hurricanes to their list of triumphs as two late penalties lifted the hosts to a memorable 27-24 win in Suva.

“We always knew it was going to be tough. We just weren’t good enough,” Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea said.

“The Drua came out and played for the full 80, they put us under a lot of pressure and they capitalised and played their game. It was hard to defend.

“We weren’t good enough because the Drua were awesome; they put us under a lot of pressure. They’re very dangerous, very scary.”

In near 30 degree heat and high humidity, it took the Hurricanes a while before they were able to get into the match, and that likely had an impact on the finish as space opened up and they struggled to recover. The visitors ended the match having made 31 tackles more than their hosts – while missing a further 33 – and turning the ball over 20 times.

Their struggles weren’t for lack of opportunities, but handling errors crept into their attack from the outset as they looked to spread the ball. That led to the hosts having 80 per cent of possession through the opening 20 minutes.

While the Hurricanes did give up the lead with a try to left wing Taniela Rakuro in the 18th minute, they would have been glad they did not fall behind by more in that early period.

On more than one occasion, Ardie Savea came up with big plays on defence to stifle the Fijian attack, which ensured when the visitors did finally get into the contest, the hill wasn’t too steep to climb.

The Hurricanes would have been satisfied only trailing 7-5 at halftime, given they lost Isaia Walker-Leawere to the sin bin late in the half, and made over 50 tackles more than the Drua to that point.

And with Ardie Savea shining on defence, brother Julian followed that lead on the attacking end.

After a scoring drought, the veteran wing scored the first two tries for his side – one either side of halftime – to equal Israel Folau as Super Rugby’s all-time leading try-scorer with 60.

It wasn’t until his second try three minutes after halftime that the Hurricanes put themselves in front; a lead that lasted just three minutes as Rakuro put the hosts ahead for the second time.

The Hurricanes were able to make the most of their chances to put pressure on the opposition tryline through the middle part of the second half, backing their size and power from close range to see loosehead prop Xavier Numia get his first career try – to much protest from the hosts as it looked to have come loose as he fell over the line – before openside flanker Du’Plessis Kirifi extended the lead further.

The lead was soon shortened from 10 points to three when some poor defensive work after a box kick saw the Drua slice up the middle and score through Ratu Meli Derenalagi – setting up a tense final 20 minutes.

Both teams had chances in the final stanza, but fatigue was starting to show and neither team could execute as they tried to exploit space in the other’s defensive line.

The Drua levelled things with five minutes to go from the boot of Kemu Valetini, before a second yellow card to Walker-Leawere gave Valetini a chance to put his side ahead moments later – and he didn’t waste it.

Fijian Drua 27 (Taniela Rakuro 2, Ratu Meli Derenalagi tries; Frank Lomani 2 cons, Kemu Valetini con, 2 pens)

Hurricanes 24 (Julian Savea 2, Xavier Numia, Du’Plessis Kirifi tries; Jordie Barrett 2 cons)

HT: 7-5

By Christopher Reive