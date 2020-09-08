Hybrid Aussie Rules, Gaelic Football charity match at Avonhead Park

Photo: Getty Images

Winter codes associated with Australia and Ireland will combine to raise money for Mental Health New Zealand in Christchurch.

Canterbury AFL and Canterbury GAA are holding a hybrid Australian Rules/Gaelic Football match at Avonhead Park from 7pm on Friday.

A limited number of spectators are welcome to attend for a gold coin donation.

Organiser Adam Clarke said it will be the fourth time the charity match has been contested for the Bobby Carlon Cup.

Carlon was the first individual to benefit from the match in 2017, when the funds raised helped him return to Ireland to get treatment for heart problems.