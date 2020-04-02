Johnstone keeps his focus on the stumps

TENURE: After nearly two decades behind the stumps, Aaron Johnstone is still hungry for success. Photo: Christchurch Metro Cricket.

Aaron Johnstone’s records with the wicket-keeping gloves are a gentle reminder he is getting older.

The St Albans premier glove man has all the major premier records to himself after a stellar 19-year tenure

The 36-year-old has 10 Chattel Hayes Memorial wins as best premier wicket keeper in Christchurch.

“It’s one of those ones where it’s not so much an individual award but more your bowlers doing a job for you as well.

“These awards just make me feel old to be honest.”

Johnstone has 379 two-day dismissals made up of 344 catches and 35 stumpings.

He surpassed Brent Glanville of Lancaster Park and Riccarton to have the most dismissals this ever, earlier this season.

In one-day cricket he has 234 dismissals made up of 201 catches and 33 stumpings and succeeded Glanville some years ago.

Johnstone says he now takes it a season at a time but is still motivated for success.

“I want to win trophies and I enjoy spending time with the lads,” he said.

“I’m certainly over the training at this point but I do enjoy the match days.”

Johnstone first tried the discipline while playing junior cricket for Burnside and the role has stuck throughout his adult playing days.

“The best thing is that you are always part of the game and that’s what I enjoy most.”

He said keeping to slim can be more challenging that pacers.

“You have to be in the right place so you do a lot of work before the ball gets to you.”

Johnstone said he since he also juggles a young family, he will decide a month before the next season if he has another left in him.

“We are a pretty cut-throat team (at St Albans) so I’m sure I’ll get a tap on the shoulder to let me know if I ever overstay my welcome,” he said.