Kiwi Clareburt misses out on medal at Games

Clareburt held the lead for a time but faded to finish seventh as US swimmer Chase Kalisz collected gold in a time of 4:09.42.
Kalisz' compatriot Jay Literland took the silver medal in 4:10.28 and Brendon Smith of Australia took bronze in 4:10.38.
The New Zealander finished 1.80sec behind the winner, with a time of 4:11.22.
Clareburt yesterday swam an almost perfect heat to qualify for the final, clocking 4:09:49, to beat a strong field home in the third heat.
The 22-year-old rose to the occasion, managing a personal best and setting a national record.
With the top eight qualifying for the final, he swam the second best time of the night, behind only Smith.
- NZ Herald/Reuters