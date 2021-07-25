Sunday, 25 July 2021

Kiwi Clareburt misses out on medal at Games

    Lewis Clareburt in action in the pool yesterday. Photo: Getty
    Kiwi swimmer Lewis Clareburt has missed out on a medal in the 400m Individual Medley final at the Tokyo Olympics.

    Clareburt held the lead for a time but faded to finish seventh as US swimmer Chase Kalisz collected gold in a time of 4:09.42.

    Kalisz' compatriot Jay Literland took the silver medal in 4:10.28 and Brendon Smith of Australia took bronze in 4:10.38.

    The New Zealander finished 1.80sec behind the winner, with a time of 4:11.22.

    Clareburt yesterday swam an almost perfect heat to qualify for the final, clocking 4:09:49, to beat a strong field home in the third heat.

    The 22-year-old rose to the occasion, managing a personal best and setting a national record.

    With the top eight qualifying for the final, he swam the second best time of the night, behind only Smith.

     - NZ Herald/Reuters

