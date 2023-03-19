Kiwi SailGP team one step closer to $1m final

Andy Maloney, flight controller of New Zealand SailGP team, runs across the boat during a practice session on Thursday. Photo: Supplied/SailGP/Ricardo Pinto

Job done for the New Zealand SailGP team.

While an event win in their first home event would have been one to savour, in the context of the season, a second-placed finish has seen them significantly improve their chances of a spot in next month’s grand final.

Only the top three teams on the leaderboard qualify for the one-off race to decide the title, and this weekend’s event in Lyttelton has seen the Kiwis put space between themselves and the chasing teams.

While the New Zealand team only finished second, it was a Kiwi hoisting the event trophy for the first event on New Zealand shores, with Phil Robertson leading the Canadian team to their first SailGP event win.

Robertson displayed his world championship-winning match racing tactics in the final, claiming the ideal position at the starting line to take the early lead, jostling with the New Zealanders throughout the second half of the podium race and overcoming a couple of issues to down the stretch to out-pace the Kiwis and win the event. Australia, who were the form team in the two fleet races on Sunday, finished third.

With the result, Australia maintain a clear lead in the championship standings, while the Kiwis extended their lead over the next closest team, France, to four points, and sit five points ahead of fourth-placed Great Britain.

Having finished day one at the top of the leaderboard, the Kiwis simply needed to avoid disaster in the event’s final two fleet races to confirm their place in the podium race.

That didn’t prove to be an issue, even though they were disrupted in the starting box by an aggressive move from French driver Quentin Delapierre, who sailed a line in front of the Kiwis to block them out of their ideal route to the starting line in the first race.

But much like they did on opening day, the Kiwis had no trouble making their way through the fleet and were challenging for second place against France by the halfway mark. Australia, enjoying clear air at the front of the fleet, cruised to a win in the race with the Kiwis finishing second.

It was a similar story in the fifth and final fleet race of the weekend. Australia and New Zealand both started well and battled for the top two spots at the top of the fleet. The real battle in the race was in the middle of the fleet as Canada and Great Britain both had a chance to qualify for the podium race – and both drivers knew it.

Canada got the better of the start and were able to edge ahead of Great Britain early, and it became a bit of a match race between Robertson and Sir Ben Ainslie in the second half of the race; Robertson ultimately getting the better of it and claiming a spot in the podium race.

With just one event remaining, only four teams remain in the hunt for the podium race. Australia have locked their spot away, however the Kiwis, France and Great Britain are all in with a shot, though it would take a terrible set of fleet races in San Francisco for the New Zealanders to miss out on the three-team shootout.

By Christopher Rieve