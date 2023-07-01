McCartney and Walsh win medals at Diamond League in Switzerland

Eliza McCartney : Getty Images

Eliza McCartney and Tom Walsh were in medal-winning form at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne.

Meanwhile middle-distance runner Sam Tanner set a blistering pace in the men's 1500 metres to record a season-best time.

McCartney claimed a hugely satisfying first international podium finish in five years in the women's pole vault.

Competing at her first Diamond League event in four years, McCartney delivered an encouraging performance to place third with a jump of 4.71m and bank her first medal since finishing second in Eugene in May 2018.

The winner, American Katie Moon, stole a dramatic victory to clear 4.82m with her third and final attempt.

McCartney was thrilled with the bronze medal.

"I was so happy to open with a 4.71m at my first comp of the Northern Hemisphere season, with plenty more in the tank," she said.

Tom Walsh : Getty Images

Meanwhile Walsh secured silver in the men's shot put behind World and Olympic champion Ryan Crouser.

The 31-year-old New Zealander threw a best of 21.99, with Crouser's 22.29 heave claiming the win.

Middle distance stand-out Sam Tanner produced an outstanding run to place fifth in a world-class 1500m in a season's best of 3:32.27.

It was the second best 1500m performance of his career behind the 3:31.34 he posted at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The Papamoa-based 22-year-old ran a sensible race. Sat mid-pack for the first half of the race, he then gradually easing through the field, and he will be delighted with his efforts which bodes well for the rest of the campaign leading into the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

And Kiwi Zoe Hobbs enjoyed a solid run to place fifth in the women's 100m, clocking 11.20s.

The next Diamond League in Stockholm will feature Kiwi Hamish Kerr in the high jump and George Beamish in the men's 3000m steeplechase.