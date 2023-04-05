Milne bags five as Black Caps sink Sri Lanka

New Zealand's Adam Milne celebrates taking his fifth wicket against Sri Lanka. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Not going to say it. Oh, why not?

Adam Milne wrapped up Sri Lanka’s innings and Chad Bowes helped put a bow on it.

Milne took five for 26 to help dismiss the visitors for an under-par 141 at the University Oval today.

He nabbed three in his final over to become just the third New Zealander to collect a five-for in a T20 international — joining Tim Southee (5/18) and Lockie Ferguson (5/21).

Bowes clubbed 31 from 15 balls. It was a cameo but a rapid one which set the chase on a trajectory which proved impossible to turn around.

Tim Seifert took over from there. He pummelled an undefeated 79 from 43 balls to polish off the nine-wicket win.

The winning runs came by way of an outrageous reverse sweep for six. The ball before sailed over the rope on the other side of the ground.

Tom Latham played a support role with an undefeated 20.

Sri Lanka won the opening game of the three-match series in a super over at Eden Park on Sunday.

The series decider is scheduled for Queenstown on Saturday.

A good crowd of 2831 watched as the Black Caps kept a 15-year unbeaten streak at the University Oval alive with an emphatic performance.

But Milne actually started poorly. He dropped short twice in the opening over and Pathum Nissanka pulled him to the rope both times.

Note. Don’t drop short.

Ben Lister missed the memo and was swung away for six by Kusal Mendis.

But when the batter tried to repeat the dose later in the over, he skied a catch to Latham.

Nissanka got a top edge and perished shortly after for nine. Maybe the bat was no good. He broke the one he started with and had to discard it.

Lister almost had a second. He got the leading edge of Dhananjaya de Silva’s bat. Jimmy Neesham made a big effort to dive forward and scoop it up but it did not stick.

Sri Lanka were 50 for two at the end of the powerplay. Honours even.

But the visitors claimed some momentum through Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva.

The pair put on 62 for the third wicket. A couple of boundary-free overs created the opportunity which accounted for Perera on 35, and Dhananjaya de Silva picked out long-on on 37.

The launching pad was rocked further when Dasun Shanaka sliced a catch to Lister at backward point.

A defendable target slipped further away with each desperate hit and hope.

Sri Lanka collapsed from a solid position at 91 for two in the 12th over to all out at the end of the 19th over.

Umpire Kim Cotton created history. She became the first female to officiate in an international match during a full men’s bilateral series.

By Adrian Seconi