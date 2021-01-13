Mixed first-round results for Helicraft Racing

Rod Price. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

There was good news and bad for Wanaka team Helicraft Racing after the first round of the 2021 New Zealand Superbike Championship in Christchurch at the weekend.

Georgia Elvin (20), of Christchurch, scored two podium places on her national debut to sit in third place in the New Zealand 150 Supersport Championship.

However, Seth Devereux (29), who recently moved to Cromwell from Tapanui, is likely to miss this weekend’s second round of the New Zealand 600 Supersport Championship in Timaru, after dislocating his left collarbone in a race three crash, the result of being taken out by another rider.

"I’m pleased for Georgia; not many riders get a podium place on their national debut," team owner Rod Price said.

"Obviously I’m feeling for Seth. To be sidelined through no fault of his own is devastating."

Earlier, Devereux took an MV Agusta 675 F3 to two fifth places and went into the final race of the weekend at Mike Pero Motorsport Park confident of improving his points position.

Ex-speedway rider Elvin, riding a Yamaha 150, posted two thirds and a fourth as she continues to develop her skills.

"We won’t be putting another rider on the MV for this weekend, so Georgia will be the centre of focus," Price said.

At this stage, Devereux is targeting a return to action at next month’s Burt Munro Challenge in Invercargill.

Dunedin rider Olivia Goddard posted a third and two fourth place to finish the weekend in fourth in the 150 Supersport Championship.