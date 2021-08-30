Monday, 30 August 2021

More medals for Sophie Pascoe? Chch swimmer qualifies for another final

    Sophie Pascoe. Photo: Getty Images
    World-record holder Sophie Pascoe has qualified third fastest for tonight's S9 100m backstroke final.

    The Christchurch swimmer's heat was won by fastest qualifier, American Hannah Aspden who won bronze in Rio.

    Aspden was over two seconds outside Pascoe's record, set in 2019.

    Pascoe, who has been reclassified to the S9 (more disabled), having swum S10 at previous Olympics, will face all of the medal winners from Rio in tonight's final, which starts at 8.21pm.

    Spain's Nuria Soto easily beat Australian Ellie Cole in the other heat.

    Hamilton's Jesse Reynolds qualified sixth fastest for tonight's final in the S9 100m backstroke.

    He was third in a fast S9 100m backstroke heat, nearly two seconds behind easy winner Timothy Hodge of Australia.

    World record holder Bogdan Mozgovoi of Russia was pipped by Yahor Schalkanau of Belarus in the other heat but remains the favourite for tonight's showdown at 8.14pm.

     

     

     

