Mutual respect as iconic netball coaches go head to head

International netball has never been blessed with an abundance of characters who can hold court and candidly answer journalists' questions, and do it with a bit of humour.

But Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and South African coach Norma Plummer are two of the best at that, and go head to head at the Netball World Cup on Thursday.

For South Africa, it's a do or die game. Lose and they won't make it to the semi-finals.

For New Zealand a win would guarantee them a place in the semis but a slip up would put them in dangerous territory, with a game against Jamaica still to come.

At the Silver Ferns' last post-match press conference, Dame Noeline said South Africa would be tough.

"One thing that we learnt when we were here in January: it's not only South Africa, it's the people who are sitting in the stands. It's going to be vocal out there … it's all on."

She also admitted the former Australian Diamonds coach could be an intimidating opponent.

"She scares the shit of me," Taurua said with a laugh.

"Hey, she's awesome, she's one of the best, she's a legend and I've got so much respect for her."

This is Plummer's sixth World Cup and will be the last for the 78-year-old. And the sport will be a little less colourful when she bows out.

"Well it's good if Noeline is scared of me; that might make her worry and concentrate on me more than the team, so there you go," Plummer told RNZ.

"But I think my relationship with Noeline, I think very early days she was a bit wary because I guess I had the old clique of the scrubber comment put out there.

"But it's always friends before and friends after. I've never been any different with any coach - it's a game after all and we love it, but you're not dying if you lose, so you've got to put it into perspective."

Both sides have had a lot to deal with in the past 48 hours.

Just hours after the Silver Ferns announced that star shooter Grace Nweke would be ruled out of the rest of the Cup due to a knee injury, the Proteas had their own issues.

Main shooter Lenize Potgieter also had to withdraw with a knee injury.

Plummer said it unfortunately comes with the territory.

"That's where using your bench has become so important these days. You can't have a team of 12 and then have the players sitting on the bench and not being involved in pressure matches; you've got to introduce them all the time so you don't lose as much ground [when an injury occurs]," Plummer said.

She said it was a relief that World Netball had now allowed reserves to come in partway through the tournament as permanent replacements.

"I've seen teams ruined by the fact that they've had some major injuries, and practically getting down to eight players. In this modern age I think it's a great ruling to be able to do that; it's common sense to me because overload and all the amount of netball a lot of these players are now playing."

The Silver Ferns will present more of a moving shooting circle, with Maia Wilson and Ameliaranne Ekenasio likely to be the starting combination.

By Bridget Tunnicliffe