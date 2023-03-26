Netball: Mystics and Tactix get more wins on the board

Mystics shooter Grace Nweke Photo: Photosport

The Mystics have bounced back from their shock loss to the Magic last week by beating the Stars 62-59 in Auckland.

In doing so they replaced the Stars at the top of the table after holding their nerve in the closely-fought battle with their cross-town rivals.

Both teams lost their captains during the course of the match, with Stars leader Maia Wilson leaving the court with an ankle injury 10 minutes from time. A knee tweak caused the early demise of the Mystics' Sulu Fitzpatrick before the first quarter had finished.

Superior shooting, with Grace Nweke leading the charge with a perfect 46 from 46, sealed the win for the Mystics while the Stars picked up an all-important bonus point for their efforts.

Nweke was well-supported by goal attack Monica Falkner who was also on-song in her general play and finishing on the shot.

The only concern for the Mystics was the loss of Fitzpatrick, replaced by the tall figure of Carys Stythe, the Mystics hitting the first break with a 17-14 lead.

The Mystics held on to a 49-44 lead at the last break but well aware of a fast-chasing Stars breathing down their necks.

Pulse nearly steal Tactix show

The Tactix secured their second straight ANZ Premiership win and third of the season after overcoming Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse 50-49 in a thriller.

The improving Mainland Tactix were tested to the limit, finally breaking the shackles of the Pulse in the third quarter, before the Pulse almost snatched the victory with a late fight back.

In Rangiora all eyes were on how Tactix shooting recruit Aliyah Dunn would fare against her former Pulse teammates.

Having been a prominent member of the Pulse sides that won three ANZ Premiership titles, Dunn was shown no mercy in an absorbing battle with Pulse captain and goal keep Kelly Jury.

While all the pre-match hype and excitement was focused on Dunn's first match against the Pulse, the story was unfolding at the other end of the court.

Tall Pulse shooter Amelia Walmsley showed composure beyond her years against the rugged and uncompromising Silver Ferns defensive combination of Jane Watson and Karin Burger who used all their range and will against the talented 19-year-old.

By half-time, no team had managed to break away, with the Pulse holding a small two-goal advantage.

The Tactix, off the back of some phenomenal defence, built a slim three-goal lead at three-quarter time.

The home crowd were thrilled to see the Mainland side hold on but there were some nervous moments as the determined Pulse nearly stole the game.