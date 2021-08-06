New Zealand into K4 semis at Games

The New Zealand team of Lisa Carrington, Alicia Hoskin, Caitlin Regal and Teneale Hatton in action during their K4 500 heat. Photo: Reuters

Lisa Carrington's bid for four Olympic medals in Tokyo is well and truly alive.

She may not claim a fourth gold, but the K4 500 team finished an impressive second in their heat behind Hungary, who are probably the favourites.

Carrington, her gold medal K2 partner Caitlin Regal, Teneale Hatton and Alicia Hoskin led from the start and for much of the race before being overhauled at the end.

Carrington was in her 10th race in five days, and it was the first time she did not finish across the line first.

The top two from each heat go through to tomorrow's semifinals, so the Kiwi K4 team avoided having to race a quarter-final today.

Poland won the other heat in a time slightly faster than the Kiwis, with Germany second.

Carrington's Tokyo haul so far comprises golds in the K1 200m, K1 500m and K2 500m.