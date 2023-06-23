No fear for Crusaders though will Chiefs spoil Razor's farewell party?

Scott Robertson : Getty Images

The Crusaders have plenty of extra motivation to win Saturday night's Super Rugby final against the Chiefs, with the defending champions determined to send coach Scott Robertson and veterans Sam Whitelock and Richie Mo'unga off as winners.

Clayton McMillan : Getty Images

Bookies have the two sides dead even, but the Chiefs will have the help of a sold out Waikato Stadium.

So, will it be a dynasty extending victory for the visitors? Or will the hosts claim their first title in ten years?

The Crusaders concede the Chiefs deserve the favourites tag, having beaten them twice this season.

Assistant coach Dan Perrin believes it will be a fitting final in Hamilton.

"They've had a hell of a year. Probably the form team throughout the competition. We're really looking forward to the challenge of going up there and if we can execute what we want to execute, it should be a good day at the office. We respect what they've done through the year, but we don't fear it."

The injury hit Crusaders will again be without a stack of All Blacks, but they're in a confident mood following their crushing semi-final win over the Blues.

Sam Whitelock : Getty Images

Sam Whitelock has recovered from an achilles injury to be named in their starting XV, though there's a chance he won't play in what would be his last match for the franchise.

The All Blacks lock, who has notched up 177 games for the Crusaders, is heading to France after this year's World Cup.

Coach Scott Robertson concedes Whitelock's injury could still force him out of the final.

"So, we'll take it right to the warm up (before the final) for him. He's trained extremely well, done everything all week and it's looking positive.

"He's great today, we'll see how he finishes up after training. Everything is strong, everything is good. But, we're mindful and prepared that he could not be there. We'll give him every opportunity and it's Sam's call in the end."

It will also be the last game as Crusaders for Robertson and All Blacks first-five Richie Mo'unga, with the former the next All Blacks coach and the latter moving to Japan at the end of the year.

All Blacks fullback Will Jordan said the defending champions are desperate to bookend their Crusaders careers with a fifth straight Super Rugby title.

"It's definitely a bit of motivation for us. Those three guys, Richie, Razor and Sam have been a huge part of this era of the Crusaders. I've been lucky enough to be here for the majority of it and the impact they've had on the team and the culture we've been able to create has been massive."

The Chiefs are also saying goodbye to a pair of stalwarts with All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick and halfback Brad Weber playing their last games for the team.

Coach Clayton McMillan though is staying on and he said there's many reasons why he's confident of leading the team to their first title in a decade.

"Cohesion in the group and the coaching group. We have staff that have been together for a long period of time now, at least the last two or three years. We've had plenty of shared learning experiences. The maturity of the playing group. We just feel it's our time."

Rain is forecast for Hamilton on Saturday night but the match is sold out and McMillan said the wet weather won't put a damper on their title aspirations.

He believes defence will be key to his side's chances of success.

"It's certainly going to play a big part. Especially if the conditions are cold and wet as we expect. I think finals traditionally are tight affairs and that's what we're anticipating on the weekend. It's going to be tight, it's going to go down to the wire and it may well be that the best defensive team wins."

McMillan wants to make the most of home advantage and is urging the Kirikiriroa crowd to come out in full noise.

"When the cowbells are ringing and 25,000 people are vocal, getting in behind the team, it's awesome. We all need them to be in their colours and loud and proud and making sure that the opposition understand that they are a long way away from home and that this is our back yard."

Scott Robertson took over as Crusaders coach in 2017 and has won a Super Rugby title of some kind every year he's been in charge.

Can he do it again tomorrow night? Or will the Chiefs and Clayton McMillan spoil his fairytale ending?

By Joe Porter