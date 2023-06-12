Novak Djokovic wins record Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic kisses the French Open trophy Photo: AFP

Novak Djokovic said winning a record 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title at the French Open after beating Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 was special given that it was always the toughest one to win for him.

The Serbian has now won the most Grand Slams of any male player and is the only one to have won each of the four - Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open - at least three times.

But of the 23 Grand Slams, only three have come at the French Open with rival Rafael Nadal, who has 22 majors, dominating on clay with 14 wins in Paris.

Djokovic has also won ten times in Australia and three times at the U.S. Open while triumphing seven times at Wimbledon.

"It is no coincidence that I won the 23rd Grand Slam here in Paris because this tournament was really in my entire career the toughest to win," Djokovic, who has played in the Paris final seven times, said to a cheering crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"A lot of emotions here on this court, also off the court," he said, after lifting the trophy aloft.

The 36-year-old won the title without Nadal in the tournament, with the Spaniard missing the Grand Slam due to an injury and surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the year.

"I am being fortunate in my life to win 23 Grand Slams. It is an incredible feeling," he said.

Djokovic can now extend his lead in Grand Slam victories with the season moving over to grass and Wimbledon, where he will bid for an eighth title.