'This one stings more than anything': Christchurch high jumper out of world champs

Hamish Kerr. Photo: Getty Images

Christchurch-based athlete Hamish Kerr has made a disappointing exit in the men's high jump at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

The Commonwealth Games champion exited the men's high jump qualification after he found 2.25m to be beyond him on this occasion.

A 2.34m high jumper at his best, the 27-year-old cleared 2.18m and 2.22m with his first attempt in a lengthy qualification.

But Kerr found the 2.25m puzzle too tricky in one of the sport's most technical of events.

Kerr, who missed out on a final spot at a third successive world championships, said: "I'm not really sure what to say to be honest, I was in good form coming in but for whatever reason I couldn't execute the plan we had in place.

"This one stings more than anything I've ever experienced and honestly I'm not sure what's next."

Zoe Hobbs. Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, fellow Kiwi athlete Zoe Hobbs advanced to the semi-finals of the women's 100m.

Chasing one of the three automatic qualification spots, Hobbs finished third behind double Olympic 100m gold medallist and five-time world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica and Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland.

Hobbs said: "I was happy with how I executed that race.

"It was really hot out there, getting up to 33 degrees, so a fair bit of heat management. Today was about conserving my energy as much as I could for tomorrow. Stoked to have the job done and now my focus is on tomorrow and executing the semi where I would love to make the final."

Another New Zealand athlete in action was Sam Tanner who was eliminated from the men's 1500m after placing eighth (3:36.58) in his semi-final.

With the first six finishes securing a final spot, the 22-year-old finished with a vicious kick down the home straight but gave himself too much to do and missed out on his bid to join Sir John Walker and Nick Willis as the other Kiwis to have made men's 1500m finals at a World Athletics Championships.

Tanner said: "I'm pretty disappointed because I know my fitness should reflect something different. But I can't complain, when you are competing against such a high-quality field, and the boys in the final deserve to be there. Bittersweet - but I'm still happy to be here."

Meanwhile, United States sprinter Noah Lyles had been talking up his 100m chances at the world championships all week and the 200m specialist backed up the chat when it mattered as he took gold in a personal best 9.83 seconds.

It was a blanket finish behind him as Letsile Tebogo of Botswana took silver by one thousandth of a second from Briton Zharnel Hughes. Fourth-placed Oblique Seville of Jamaica was three thousandths of a second off the podium as all three men clocked 9.88.

Former champion Christian Coleman was also in the mix after a great start but was just overhauled to finish fifth in 9.92.

Tebogo, 20, is the first African to win a world 100m medal, while Hughes, the fastest in the world coming into the championships with 9.83, is the first Briton on the men's 100m podium since Darren Campbell took bronze 20 years ago.

But it is the United States who are firmly on top of the sprinting tree again as Lyles' victory made it four world titles in a row, following four in a row for Jamaica before that.

Defending 100m world champion Fred Kerley of the U.S. failed to qualify for the final after running 10.02 in the semis.

-Reuters / RNZ