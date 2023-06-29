One time All Black and former Hurricane signs with Melbourne Rebels

Photo supplied

One test All Black and former Hurricanes midfielder Matt Proctor has signed a two-year deal with Australian Super Rugby side Melbourne Rebels.

The deal is until the end of 2025.

The 30-year-old returns to Super Rugby after a four-year stint with English Premiership side Northampton.

Proctor started his career with the Hurricanes in 2013, helping them to the 2016 Super Rugby title and going on to play for the All Blacks against Japan in 2018.

“The project at Melbourne Rebels is a great fit for me and the city is somewhere my family will be very happy,” he said.

“I’ve experienced a different style of footy over the past four seasons playing in the UK, which has been massive for my development as a player and a person, so I’ll be returning to Super Rugby a more experienced and well-rounded player.”

Rebels coach Kevin Foote was pleased to recruit Proctor after the departure Wallaby Reece Hodge, who has moved to French club Boyonne.

“Matt Proctor is someone who is team-first and hungry to achieve with the Rebels, and will bring invaluable top-level experience having played on the Super Rugby, English Championship and test stages.

“We believe Matt’s style of play - his explosive ball carrying and resolute defensive prowess - synergises perfectly with our game model - fast, fearless and resolute,” said Foote.