Paddon, Kennard get win in Barbados

New Zealand rally stars Hayden Paddon and John Kennard are heading back to Europe with another win under their belt.

The pair won Rally Barbados by 0.8sec at the weekend.

Driving a Hyundai i20 R5 and leading the rally after Saturday’s nine special stages, Paddon said Sunday’s drive was an epic battle, with the closest competitor in a WRC car.

"We made our job difficult, spinning backwards down the road in fifth gear on Sunday’s first stage," Paddon said.

"After that, on these fast stages, it was hard to make inroads, so we had to push on the final three stages to try and overcome a three-second gap to the leader.

"Albatec Racing did an amazing job keeping us in the rally, fixing the rear of the car at the final 15-minute-long remote service after we took a wheel off on the final corner of the penultimate stage.”

They now turn their attention to the Latvian round of the FIA European Rally Championship (ERC) this weekend.

Paddon and Kennard are sitting on 85 points to lead their respective driver and co-driver championships points tables by 37 points.

Paddon looked forward to competing in Latvia.

"We did this event last year for the first time, but as it was essentially an extended test with the Hyundai i20 Rally2 car when we’d just taken delivery, we were unable to do recce and therefore [we] have no pace notes until John and I do recce this week," Paddon said.

"Road sweeping is always a factor on the gravel events, so it’s important to qualify well on Friday, which allows us to choose our road position on Saturday."

Paddon’s goal remains consistent — to finish strongly and ideally on the podium.

"That’s what helps our bid to win the ERC title the most.

"If we’re in a position to fight for the win, we will, but it’s not a win-at-all-costs approach."