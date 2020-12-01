Plan to build new Hagley Park facility moves ahead

The proposed new changing rooms for North Hagley Park. Photo: Newsline / CCC

A plan to construct new changing rooms in North Hagley Park is a step closer.

The Waikura/Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board has recommended Christchurch City Council start public consultation on the new building and a lease variation so it can sit in an area overseen by the North Hagley Community, Sports and Recreation Trust Board.

The charitable trust includes three clubs that use the park - the High School Old Boys’ Rugby Football Club (HSOB), the Christchurch Pétanque Club and the United Croquet Club.

The trust proposes the building, which would include showers and toilets, be sited on a former bowling green.

At present, the HSOB changing rooms are off Hagley Park. The building would also be available to other groups using the playing fields or the club site.

The trust will be responsible for building and maintaining the facility, with HSOB managing the changing rooms.

Community board chairwoman Alexandra Davids said the new changing rooms are “well overdue” for the busy park site.

"Fresh facilities are important, particularly during the bleak winter months," Davids said.

"By opening up the proposed changing rooms to other groups and those attending events nearby, we can also improve park accessibility for more people.

"The proposed amenities will also greatly upgrade the multi-use site.”