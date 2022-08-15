Monday, 15 August 2022

Police investigating assault of coach at children's rugby game

    By Hayden Meikle
    Bathgate Park. Photo supplied.
    A coach of a junior rugby team was allegedly assaulted by a spectator during a game in Otago on Saturday.

    Police are calling for anyone who witnessed the incident at Bathgate Park in Dunedin about 10am to come forward with details.

    The incident happened at a rugby game involving children aged 8, police said.

    The Otago Daily Times understands the coach of one of the teams at Bathgate Park, home of the Southern club, was refereeing the game when he was allegedly assaulted.

    "Violence in any form is unacceptable, particularly when witnessed by children, and police will investigate."

    Otago Rugby Football Union chief executive Richard Kinley said he was aware of the incident.

    It was "inappropriate to comment" until he had more information, he said.

    Kinley said the union took every incident seriously

    "Any incident is one incident too many," Kinley said.

    "It’s totally unacceptable."

