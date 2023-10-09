Portugal get first World Cup win

Portugal's Duarte Diniz celebrates the historic win. Photo: Reuters

Fiji just did enough to book a spot in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals and deny the Wallabies despite suffering a shock 24-23 defeat to Portugal this morning.

Fiji, who move on to a quarter-final against England, needed only a single competition point to progress from Pool C but struggled for rhythm against a spirited Portugal team.

Fiji led 23-17 with three minutes remaining after a Mesake Doge try and two Frank Lomani penalties but Portugal winger Rodrigo Marta scored a late try and Samuel Marques converted to secure a famous victory.

The contest was locked up at 3-3 at halftime but early in the second half Portugal scored tries through Raffaele Storti and prop Francisco Fernandes against a single effort from Fijian flanker Levani Botia, who was almost immediately sin-binned.

Portugal might have beaten Georgia too but missed a kick at goal with the final play, but they saved their best for last with a superb showing against a Fiji team who needed a point to secure a quarter-final place but found Portugal tough opponents.

Much credit must go to outgoing Portugal coach Patrice Lagisquet who leaves his role on a massive high.

"It's unbelievable, they (the players) always find resources I never expect," he said. "The way they could score, it’s amazing. Even if we work a lot, to be able to do things like that, they still surprise me after four years.

"It is an incredible group, an incredible team and they are players who are really talented.

"It couldn't be better (to leave with a win). I am so lucky to train a squad like this one. I am so lucky to finish with this victory, it's a great moment."

Portugal needed a last-gasp kick to earn their qualification for the tournament in France via a draw with the United States, and got their first World Cup win with virtually the last kick again as scrumhalf Samuel Marques delivered on both occasions.

He will now retire, as will hooker Mike Tadjer, another stalwart of the side, as Portugal look to find a way to keep this momentum going. But that is a question for tomorrow.

"It's incredible, I have no words. It's historic, I'm so happy. I think it's the best moment of my life," flanker Nicolas Martins said.

His captain for the day, Jose Lima, believes the side got the reward they felt they were due.

"Our team deserve that victory so much. I think today we showed the world we can compete and win at this level. It is unbelievable," Lima said.