Premier tennis players jostle for interclub play-off spots

Beth Williamson is predicting a close finish to the premier women’s tennis interclub competition. Photo: Supplied

Te Kura Hagley captain Beth Williamson predicts the remaining games in the premier women’s tennis interclub competition will come down to the wire as teams jostle to make the play-offs.

The competition resumes on Saturday after the Christmas break, with three rounds remaining before the season deciders.

Burnside Park Bishopdale (88 points) leads the competition, followed closely by Te Kura Hagley (74) and Cashmere Red (71). Elmwood trails by 12 points, but still has a chance of making the top three to contest the semi-finals and finals.

It has a difficult task when it meets the formidable Burnside Park Bishopdale team at Elmwood this weekend.

Burnside Park Bishopdale stalwart Kerrie Ling will be looking to secure her 100th singles win in premier interclub on Saturday. She plays with variety, which often flummoxes her younger opponents.

Ling is in form and with team captain Jolene Feneon won the national women’s doubles title (30 to 40 age group) at the recent New Zealand Masters Championships at Wilding Park.

Her team has a wealth of talent and experience in its ranks. Juliette Ma is available along with the team’s university students Rebecca Dellaway and Mandi Portegys, who return after the holiday break. Feneon, already a “100 club member” says she is also likely to play.

Elmwood will be without its regular number one, Abby Mason, who has left for Dunedin for study.

Mason has been in outstanding form this season and has been unbeaten in the top slot. Louise Oxnevad has joined the side and will play at one for the remainder of the season.

Oxnevad, who has an impressive tennis resume, has moved to Christchurch to work as an architect.

She grew up in Queenstown, training as a junior at the Lan Bale’s Queenstown Tennis Academy alongside Riki and Ben McLachlan.

Oxnevad and the McLachlans all earned United States tennis scholarships and have continued to excel in the sport.

Williamson’s Te Kura Hagley team faces Cashmere Red, a team stacked with some of the country’s top junior players, including Ruby Young, Lucia Gale and Nishitha Maarka.

Te Kura Hagley has lost Alkmini Giannakogiorgou, who is at college in the United States, and Natalie Hetherington, who has moved to Dunedin to study.

Beth Williamson says she or Petra Belzova will play in the top slot alongside Bailey Wilson, who has returned from the United States, and Wonjeong Kim, who is coming back from injury.

Adele Orangi, a former Canterbury representative, has also been hitting with the team.

The teams at the bottom of the table, Waimairi and Cashmere Black, play the third tie at Cashmere.

The men’s competition resumes on Friday night at local clubs. Competition leader Elmwood plays South Brighton at Elmwood, Burnside Park plays Bishopdale at Burnside Park, and Te Kura plays Edgeware Waimairi at Waimairi. Cashmere has the bye.

Women’s points

Burnside Park Bishopdale 88, Te Kura Hagley 74, Cashmere Red 71, Elmwood 59, Waimairi 31, Cashmere Black 23.

Men’s points

Elmwood 105, Cashmere 94, Burnside Park 84, Bishopdale 66, South Brighton 48, Te Kura Hagley 41, Edgeware Waimairi 25.

-By Diane Keenan