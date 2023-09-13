Queenstown good sports dressed in not too much

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Part of the Snow Machine festival, the Polar Bare at the Remarkables Ski Field broke the number set last year for the most swimming togs on a mountain.
In only its second year, the party saw a 40 per cent increase on 2022. Now this annual influx of snowboarders and swimmies has claimed a new, unofficial world record, say officials.
With the official record previously held by a ski field in Sochi, Russia with around 1200 skiers in swimwear, the title is there for the taking in 2024.
One record was not in dispute:
The event on Thursday broke the NZSki resort’s own records for the most number of visitors in a single day.
The success of the Queenstown Snow Machine comes after a difficult start to the second year.
The winter music Festival lost its first choice of venue with very little notice.
With the projected close date of 8 October for the Remarkables and 24 September at Coronet Peak, the end of the ski season is full of colourful events.
Winter sports are all about dressing for the weather. In mild spring and El Nino weather, it’s hard to tell if people are heading for the beach or the piste.
By Thomas Bywater