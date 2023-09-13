Queenstown good sports dressed in not too much

Polar Bare: 1500 skiers in swim wear claim to have broken a world record at the Remarkables Ski Field, Queenstown. Photo /Patrick Stevenson, Snow Machine

Around 1500 brave Kiwi and Aussie skiers turned out at Queenstown ski field to break several winter records, wearing nothing but their swimming togs.

Part of the Snow Machine festival, the Polar Bare at the Remarkables Ski Field broke the number set last year for the most swimming togs on a mountain.

In only its second year, the party saw a 40 per cent increase on 2022. Now this annual influx of snowboarders and swimmies has claimed a new, unofficial world record, say officials.

“Our Polar Bare event is a bit of fun for our patrons so we haven’t felt the need to invite Guinness World Record officials - however, the turn out this year smashed our 2022 attendee figures,” said a spokesperson for Snow Machine, who said they hoped to contact record officials next year for a formal attempt.

With the official record previously held by a ski field in Sochi, Russia with around 1200 skiers in swimwear, the title is there for the taking in 2024.

One record was not in dispute:

The event on Thursday broke the NZSki resort’s own records for the most number of visitors in a single day.

The success of the Queenstown Snow Machine comes after a difficult start to the second year.

The success of the Queenstown Snow Machine comes after a difficult start to the second year.

The winter music Festival lost its first choice of venue with very little notice.

The festival said the new venue “worked incredibly well in terms of layout and crowd flow, with plenty more space for patrons to enjoy themselves.” Festival goers were provided bus links between the city centre and festival grounds.

With the projected close date of 8 October for the Remarkables and 24 September at Coronet Peak, the end of the ski season is full of colourful events.

Winter sports are all about dressing for the weather. In mild spring and El Nino weather, it’s hard to tell if people are heading for the beach or the piste.

By Thomas Bywater