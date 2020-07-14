Rams add Tall Blacks captain to roster

Reuben Te Rangi. Photo: Getty Images

The Canterbury Rams have signed current Tall Blacks captain Reuben Te Rangi for the remainder of the 2020 Sal’s NBL Showdown.

Te Rangi has two Australian NBL championships, three New Zealand NBL championships, a Commonwealth Games bronze medal with the Tall Blacks, and various player awards throughout his nine-year pro career, including being named NZNBL Finals MVP in 2018.

The Rams had a strong start to the Sal’s NBL Showdown, winning their first three games while overcoming injuries to Jack Salt and Joe Cook-Green.

The team has been led by Taylor Britt, Alex Talma and Sam Smith, and have shown some impressive grit in recent weeks. The injured Toby Gillooly is expecting to return in the coming week.

The steady improvement over the past week has seen the continued development of US college scholarship-bound players including Tom Webley, Ben Carlile-Smith, Mac Stodart and Mason Whittaker.

“We thought it was important to bring in a player like Reuben who can share his experience with our developing players and ensure they continue to grow as players and as a team through the remainder of the Sal’s NBL Showdown,” said Rams general manager Caleb Harrison.

Te Rangi was recently with the Brisbane Bullets, playing alongside 2019 Ram, Cameron Gliddon, and has also played under Rams head coach Mick Downer while at the Bullets.

Said Downer about Te Rangi: "We are really excited to have a player of Reuben’s calibre wear the Rams jersey.

"His experience internationally and winning attitude coming from winning programs will really help our group. Most importantly though he is a great guy off the court."

The Rams have five games remaining before the Sal’s NBL playoffs begin.

Rams 2021 season memberships for seats at Cowles Stadium are also on sale now.