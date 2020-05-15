Ransley steps on the gas to catch Esports Cup leaders

Jaden Ransley. Photo: Supplied

Canterbury driver Jaden Ransley sits in outright second after a consistent night in the seventh round of the Esports Cup car racing event.

After a self-confessed “shocker” during qualifying, in which he was 12th on the Oran Park track near Sydney, the 18-year-old from Prebbleton managed sixth and third in Thursday's race to remain well in contention for the title.

“We had a bit of a shocker in qualifying so we were on the back foot from there, but we had good momentum and good speed throughout the night which helped,” he said.

“We now have a 20-point buffer to third, which is great with three rounds to go.”

Ransley said the two races did not always go smoothly, but he managed to avoid major issues.

“In turn one of race two, I got taken out but only suffered minor damage so I could keep going.

“Keeping out of trouble, especially on a track like that which is small and tight, is the way to go.

“I’m learning from the other tracks not to be so aggressive on the first few laps and to just let things unfold in front of me,” he said.

Round eight will be raced at the home of British racing, Silverstone, on Wednesday night in the formula three cars.