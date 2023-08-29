Robinson scores winter games silver

Alice Robinson in action at the Winter Games at Coronet Peak yesterday. PHOTO: SEAN BEALE / WINTER GAMES NZ

Queenstown skier Alice Robinson has won silver in one of the tightest podium finishes at the Winter Games.

Robinson finished +0.05sec behind American gold medallist AJ Hurt, following a hotly contested second run in the FIS Australian New Zealand Cup giant slalom at Coronet Peak yesterday. Fellow American Nina O’Brien picked up bronze.

Only 0.3sec separated the top three women, who all competed at the Beijing Winter Olympics, as they made their runs on The Hurdle, a steep, rolling terrain course.

"There wasn’t much breathing room between me and Alice," Hurt said.

"She is one of the best in the world so just to be anywhere near her is an honour. I love skiing with her — it was a close race."

Robinson felt solid after producing two decent runs in preparation for the season ahead.

"There is definitely some room for improvement, but this is a great preseason race for me, and it was good to get out there," she said.

"It’s awesome having the world cup athletes here at home. It’s a really strong field and it’s good to go through the motions and push myself on the racecourse to get ready for the upcoming world cup season."

The men’s podium was also tight until the end. Heading into the second run there was less than 1sec separating the fastest seven athletes, but Christian Borgnaes, of Denmark, came out on top.

"It feels amazing, I finished last season with a win and now I am starting this season with a win, so what more could I ask for," Borgnaes said.

"The course was fairly difficult today. We race all over Europe and this slope competes with the hardest slopes over there, especially the top pitch. It was a pleasure to ski here on a bluebird day at Coronet Peak."

Australian Louis Muhlen-Schulte won silver and Adam Zampa, of Slovakia, picked up bronze.

Willis Feasey was the top-performing Kiwi male, finishing 12th in the strong men’s field. He headed into the race confident after claiming the New Zealand giant slalom title on the same court last weekend.

"My race wasn’t too bad; I was a wee bit slow in my second run, but I am happy," Feasey said.

"It’s a fun course here on The Hurdle. The quality of the field is high and there are some fantastic skiers here, I am looking forward to racing again."

The Winter Games, the southern hemisphere’s largest snow sports event, continues today with the second giant slalom race.