Rugby stars on course at Pegasus Classic Pro-Am

Pegasus Golf & Sports Club. Photo: Supplied

The inaugural Pegasus Classic Pro-Am golf tournament is being held today at the Pegasus Golf & Sports Club.

Israel Dagg at the 2019 New Zealand Open. Photo: Getty Images

Many of New Zealand’s leading professional golfers, including seasoned successful pros Michael Hendry and Josh Geary, will tee off at 11am.

They will be joined by a field of amateur players from throughout Canterbury, with some enthusiastic golfers even travelling from Westport.

Notable amateurs showing off their golfing skills include Past and present Crusaders rugby stars Will Jordan, Israel Dagg and Keiran Reid.

As part of the NZPGA tournament schedule, the professional golfers are playing for a purse of $25,000 provided by POWER TURF NZ.

The “pros” will also join three amateur players in a team competition.

In addition to the tournament, the event will raise funds for two charities.

Following the golf an auction will take place in support of these organisations, including an incredible act of generosity from John Goodham and the team at POWER TURF NZ, providing a new CLUB CAR Golf Cart Valued at $18,975.

Mike King, a keen golfer, will join the field as an ambassador for I AM HOPE.