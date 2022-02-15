Sadowski-Synnott bags silver in Beijing

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott competing in the final at Big Air Shougang today. Photo: Getty Images

Wanaka snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won a silver medal at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The 20-year-old was competing in the big air competition, scoring a massive 93.25 in her first run and a solid 83.75 in her second. Her third and final run saw her attempt a 1260 but couldn't land it.

Austria's Anna Gasser managed to land a 1260 in the third run and gets a 95.50 to secure gold for her second Olympics in a row. Bronze went to Japan's Murase Kokomo.

The snowboarding sensation created history on February 6, winning New Zealand's first Winter Games gold medal, in its 16th appearance, with a dazzling display in the women’s slopestyle.

Annelise Coberger was New Zealand's first medallist, claiming silver in 1992 in the slalom at Albertville in France.

Sadowski-Synnott in the big air, and Nico Porteous in the men's halfpipe, won bronze medals at Pyeongchang in 2018, both as teenagers.

Now, Sadowski-Synnott (20) stands alone.