Tuesday, 15 February 2022

3.46 pm

Sadowski-Synnott bags silver in Beijing

    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport

    Zoi Sadowski-Synnott competing in the final at Big Air Shougang today. Photo: Getty Images
    Zoi Sadowski-Synnott competing in the final at Big Air Shougang today. Photo: Getty Images
    Wanaka snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won a silver medal at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

    The 20-year-old was competing in the big air competition, scoring a massive 93.25 in her first run and a solid 83.75 in her second. Her third and final run saw her attempt a 1260 but couldn't land it.

    Austria's Anna  Gasser managed to land a 1260 in the third run and gets a 95.50 to secure gold for her second Olympics in a row. Bronze went to Japan's Murase Kokomo.

    The snowboarding sensation created history on February 6, winning New Zealand's first Winter Games gold medal, in its 16th appearance, with a dazzling display in the women’s slopestyle.

    Annelise Coberger was New Zealand's first medallist, claiming silver in 1992 in the slalom at Albertville in France.

    Sadowski-Synnott in the big air, and Nico Porteous in the men's halfpipe, won bronze medals at Pyeongchang in 2018, both as teenagers.

    Now, Sadowski-Synnott (20) stands alone.

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter