Sam Smith re-signs with Rams for 2020

Former Lincoln University basketball player Sam Smith has re-signed with the Canterbury Rams for the 2020 season

After spending his high school years in Tauranga, the 23-year-old moved to Christchurch in 2014 to train in the hopes of receiving a scholarship to play in the United States.

His excellent preparation saw him play for Lincoln University, the Canterbury under-19 team and also be a part of the Canterbury Rams squad.

In 2014 he began his US college career at Brown Mackie College, before moving on to Texas Wesleyan University to finish his degree.

On return, Smith joined the Canterbury Rams last season.

DEPENDABLE: Sam Smith is a strong defender and shooting threat who has re-signed with the Canterbury Rams for this season. Photo: Canterbury Rams.

Smith has also been a part of the Mainland Eagles Academy since its establishment in 2014.

Rams head coach Mick Downer praised Smith’s work ethic.

“Sam is what every team needs to be successful, he is a hard-working, no nonsense of sort of guy,” he said.

“He plays the game the right way and is extremely smart.

“We love that he takes on the role of guarding the best opposition perimeter player while at the other end of the floor makes good decisions and is a constant threat from the three point line.

“Sam has had a very productive off-season and we are looking forward to him show casing his skills this season.”