Sceats claims Lady Wigram Trophy

Liam Sceats won the Lady Wigram Trophy at Ruapuna over the weekend after claiming his first win in the Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship.

The 18-year-old from Auckland controlled the race well over the early stages, managing the gap to pull clear of any imminent threat from Bilinski while managing his tyres well.

Championship leader Roman Bilinski finished second, while Canadian driver Patrick Woods-Toth was third.

Sceats crossed the line 1.1-seconds ahead of his teammate Bilinski, with Woods-Toth crossing the line six seconds behind the pair in third.

Bryce Aron finished fourth, fending off compatriot Jacob Abel, while Race 2 runner-up Gerrard Xie headed home Race 2 winner Michael Shin for sixth.

Southland’s Alex Crosbie finished eighth, ahead of the ever-improve Jett Bowling.

Rising star Kaleb Ngatoa, who finished fourth in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship race, claimed 10th.

Lady Wigram Trophy results