Shane van Gisbergen leaves interview to vomit

New Zealand Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen may have celebrated a little too hard after his Bathurst 1000 victory.

The Kiwi driver had to run out on a live television appearance on Nine Network's Today show in Australia to vomit, leaving his co-driver Garth Tander to interview alone.

Van Gisbergen, who became a dual Bathurst 1000 champion last night, ducked out of the early morning interview after briefly appearing on screen alongside Tander to chat with Today host Karl Stefanovic in what looked to be an emergency dash to the bathroom.

"I understand how you feel after a big night," Stefanovic laughed.

"He showed up for a short time and now he's gone."