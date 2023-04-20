Silver Ferns: The problem with wing defence

Silver Ferns Karin Burger and Kate Heffernan Photo: Photosport

Out of the seven positions on a netball court wing defence is probably the least glamorous, yet it's causing Silver Ferns' coach Dame Noeline Taurua a few headaches ahead of the World Cup.

The dilemma that the selectors have is that two of the country's best wing defences are potentially her strongest options in two other positions.

Kate Heffernan was the bolter named in the Silver Ferns' Commonwealth Games team last year and did a fine job at wing defence.

But by the end of January's Quad Series the 23-year-old looked to have overtaken Whitney Souness as the Silver Ferns' preferred centre.

Heffernan brings X factor to the role with her height and strong defensive game and was named the midcourter of the tournament, having mostly played at centre.

Coming back from an injury lay off Karin Burger would appear to be seen as the Silver Ferns' starting wing defence, having mostly played in that position during January's Quad Series.

Kate Heffernan Photo: PHOTOSPORT

But there were times when the 30-year-old was needed at goal defence and that's where she is doing a lot of damage for the Tactix in the ANZ Premiership.

So where does that leave wing defence?

"It is a bit of a dilemma at the moment in trying to select but also forecast as to whoever that person is. At the moment we've got people who are playing in different positions in the ANZ or they are sliding between the two, which means that there's no one specialising there from our current squad," Dame Noeline said.

"But we're lucky to some degree because we have the experience of Karin, who has played wing defence for us in the past and also Kate. We know both of them can slide over and perform at that level but they are playing in different positions for their ANZ teams."

Dame Noeline has identified how dangerous Australian shooter Steph Wood is, and in the final of the Quad series she was running rings around goal defence Phoenix Karaka.

Burger may be the best person to negate a goal attack like Wood, because she can match that speed and recovers quickly to defend the next pass.

Jane Watson and Karin Burger have been in devastating form for the Tactix Photo: PHOTOSPORT

But Dame Noeline had no one to turn to because wing defence/centre Claire Kersten was not named in that game day 12 so she couldn't afford to slide Burger over to goal defence.

It's got the selectors thinking about the best make-up of the team for July's World Cup.

"It does pose further discussion around what the make up of the team is going to be and whether we carry heavy in the defence end to cover or are we looking at an even four by three split in each area of the court."

The other benefit of having Burger at goal defence is that her instinctive partnership with Silver Ferns' goal keep Jane Watson is growing even stronger where the pair have been in sublime form at the Tactix.

The unspoken connection that Watson and Burger have gives them a split second advantage that can be the difference when trying to combat a fast moving shooting circle.

So who are the other options at wing defence?

Sam Winders got the better of Liz Watson in the Constellation Cup series in March 2021. Photo: PHOTOSPORT

"Within ANZ you've got Claire Kersten and Sam Winders who slide into the centre position for their club, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson has been sliding into goal defence as well.

"As the ANZ gets into the business end of the competition if people put up their hand, and you can't not select them because they've been so good that might determine what happens with that position. Or we have to make a decision as to possibly looking at slides.

"We've also got to think about if we're playing Jamaica, what needs to happen in the defensive line too, the selectors group is thinking about all these things."

Whoever emerges will have a huge job if they meet Australian captain Liz Watson, the best wing attack in the world.

When the rivals last met in January, Watson topped the stats across the court in feeds, goal assists, and was second for centre pass receives.

The 47-Test cap Winders has managed to shut down Liz Watson in the past and many were surprised that she missed out on last year's Commonwealth Games after an outstanding 2021 in the black dress.

Injury cover

It's been recently confirmed that countries will be able to name an extra three players to take to the World Cup to replace a player who becomes injured or ill during the tournament.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo: PHOTOSPORT

In the past if a player got scratched from the tournament due to injury, teams would have to make do.

Dame Noeline said it was not a revolving door.

"You have a 12 and if there's any injury or a replacement required then you can take from the other three that have been named but there's a criteria that you would have to go through.

"Once that person is taken out then they can't come back into the mix. You can't use it as a strategic choice bringing people in and out depending on how they are performing."

Dame Noeline said it was good for countries like New Zealand, Australia, and England who have the resources to take the extra three over.

"But I'm mindful of other countries who don't have the resources and unless World Netball or whoever helps to support them then I think it's an uneven starting point."

The resurgence of Bailey Mes

Bailey Mes has come in and out of the Silver Ferns. Photo: PHOTOSPORT

The 76-Test cap Bailey Mes would have to be one of the biggest enigmas of New Zealand netball.

After a disappointing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, it appeared that Mes might have played her last game in the black dress and was later dropped to the development squad.

But she's currently playing some of the best netball of her career in the ANZ Premiership for the Magic.

Dame Noeline has seen the experienced campaigner go through many highs and lows in her career.

"The last outings that she had in Commonwealth Games there were areas of accuracy underneath the post and probably a bit of confidence also that went into that space," Dame Noeline said.

"But since then she did suffer an achilles injury as well while she was in Birmingham and has had further surgery and got her body in really good nick leading into ANZ."

Dame Noeline said Mes had done a lot of work in the off season and was reaping the rewards.

"What I'm most pleased about is her volume and also her accuracy and her ability just to turn and go to the post. The combination between her and Ameliaranne in forming that moving circle is starting to really consolidate.

"As we keep going into the business end of the ANZ and it all hots up we'll see what Bailey does but I couldn't be more pleased for her and really excited that she's doing her business on court, showing everything we know about how skilful she is."

By Bridget Tunnicliffe