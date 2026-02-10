Silver for Zoi Sadowski-Synott at Winter Games

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott poses with her silver medal after the Women’s Snowboard Big Air final at Livigno Snow Park. Photo: Getty Images

Zoi Sadowski-Synott has won silver in the women’s big air final at the Winter Olympics in Italy.

The Wānaka snowboarder brushed off an early wobble to bounce back and stomp her final two runs to finish with a score of 172.25.

Japan’s Murase Kokomo won gold and Republic of Korea’s Yu Seungeun rounded out the podium with bronze

It is New Zealand’s first medal in Milano Cortina and is Sadowski-Synott's fourth Olympic medal.

It adds to the big air silver Sadowski-Synott won in Beijing and bronze she won in Pyeongchang.

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski Synnott reacts after her second run of the Women's Snowboard Big Air Final at the Livigno Snow Park in Italy. Photo: Reuters

The 24-year-old made history in Beijing, when she became the first Kiwi to win Winter Olympic gold, when she won the snowboard slopestyle title.

Sadowski-Synnott breezed through Monday morning’s qualifying rounds, coming in to the final as the top seed.

Dropping into the final as the last rider, Sadowski-Synnott failed to land her switch backside 1440 in the first round, leaving her with a score of 27.75 for 10th place.

She delivered on her second run, stomping a backside triplecork 1440, scoring 88.75 to move into eighth and in good position heading into the final round.

Dropping into the final run in fifth, she landed a switch backside 1260 and smacked her hands together in delight after a clean landing.

She scored 83.50 for an overall score of 172.25 to move into top spot and had a nervous wait with six riders left to go.

Kokomo landed a frontside 1440 on her final run, bumping the Kiwi from pole position, and Seungeun crashed her final landing to end with a bronze.