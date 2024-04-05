South Canterbury sports round-up: April 5

The Christchurch team of (from left) Grant Adams, Steve Hooper, Trevor Kennett and Graeme Weeds took first prize in the Kia Toa Easter fours held over the long weekend.PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Kia Toa Easter fours tournament was played at Kia Toa Bowling Club on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It was one of the poorest entries the club has had for the tournament — only 12 teams.

It was decided that all teams would play each other to get a fair result.

The result went down to the last game which the Ashburton team lost, going from first to third place.

The team from Christchurch won the tournament for the second time with eight wins from their 11 games.

The local team from Kia Toa, skipped by in-form Trevor Cloughley, Sharon Leonard, Sam McAuliffe and Mike Leonard, were a close second with seven wins and a draw.

Third went to the Ashburton team, skipped by former New Zealand bowler Sandra Keith

Placings — First: Trevor Kennett, Graeme Weeds, Grant Adams, Steve Hooper 8 wins, 65 ends; second Trevor Cloughley, Sharon Leonard, Sam McAuliffe, Mike Leonard 7.5 wins, 63 ends; third Sandra Keith, Richard Kane, Dave McDonnell, Ross Chatterton 7 wins, 70 ends.

12th place: Reuben Silva, Brent Taggart, Donna Thomas, Lindsay Bell 2 wins, 55 ends. Saturday prize: Doug Brown, Ron Smith, Wayne Cuthbertson, Phil Quinn 4 wins. Sunday prize: Jim Kane, Kevin Anngow, Ned Kelly, Tony Wilkinson.

— Richie Kerr

Trophy won by slim margin

The men won the annual McClintock Trophy against the women by the barest of margins, 9.5 wins to 8.5 wins.

After two rounds of three, the sides were even after each round was drawn three wins apiece.

The last round had the men winning three games and drawing one to the women’s two wins and a draw.

For the men, David Mealings, Kelvin Lockyer and John Dawson had three wins.

For the women, Diane Warwood, Helen Guthrie and Margaret Bunt had two wins and a draw.

As always games were played in good spirits with which the donor of the trophy would be extremely pleased with.

The annual Clubs New Zealand South Island Championships were held over the weekend at the Hornby club in Christchurch.

The major highlight for the Timaru players competing was the win in the pairs by Kylie Gould (skip Papanui) and Debs Ruffell (lead Timaru Town & Country).

In the pairs, Derek and Carolyn Cooper qualified and were eliminated in the last 13 — bye round.

David and Mary Mealings made it to the last eight. Warwood and Sylvia Taylor finished third equal.

The fours had David Mealings, Jenelle Lockyer, Mary Mealings and Kelvin Lockyer eliminated in the last five (bye round extra end).

Patsy White, Warwood, Taylor and Gary White finished third equal. Kylie Gould, (Papanui), Neville Gould (Timaru), Ruth Gould (Timaru) and Ruffell (Timaru) finished runners-up.

In the singles competition, Carolyn Cooper (last 18 bye round), Mary Mealings (last 16), Neville Gould last eight, with Derek Cooper finishing runner-up.

These results auger well for the upcoming representative season with several players showing good early season form.

It was great in particular for Warwood and Taylor with two third equal placings in these championships, and for Patsy and Gary White who gained their best placing at the championships.

Congratulations to all winners and to those who attained their best placings at the championships.

The local New Zealand mixed fours zone qualifier for the Briggs Trophy will be played this Saturday and is the only event scheduled for this weekend.

— David Mealings, SC Indoor Bowls publicity officer