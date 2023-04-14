South Island primary school basketballers on show

Hoops, dribbles and jump shots will prevail all weekend as the North Canterbury Basketball Association hosts the 33rd annual South Island Primary School Tournament.

Held at Mainpower Stadium in Rangiora, and at the Kaiapoi High School Gym, the event has attracted a host of young and up-and-coming basketball talent.

Over 45 teams attended from Nelson, Marlborough, Oamaru, Wānaka, North Canterbury and Christchurch.

The tournament caters to all primary school age groups on full court games, and also 3x3 half court matches.

Officiating duties are undertaken by 32 young referees who donated their time.