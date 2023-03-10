Southee milestone though Sri Lanka on top

Tim Southee:Getty Images

Tim Southee moved into second on New Zealand’s test wicket-taking list though that was a rare highlight for his side at Hagley Oval with the tourists ending a rain-interrupted opening day in Christchurch on 305-6.

Southee's third wicket of the day was test scalp 362, moving past Daniel Vettori and within sight of Sir Richard Hadlee’s 431.

If he maintains his consistency while avoiding major injury, Southee will need another 18 tests — on current trends, about three years’ worth — to become No 1.

It’s not an impossible ask for the 34-year-old, especially in the form he displayed yesterday.

New Zealand trailed by 328 runs in the second session on day two at 27 without loss, chasing 355.

By Kris Shannon