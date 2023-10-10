Bizarre decision leaves commentator stumped

The Black Caps cruised to victory against Netherlands to continue their perfect start to the Cricket World Cup but one decision at least left commentator Ian Smith stumped.

Rachin Ravindra appeared to have Sybrand Engelbrecht stumped with a wide delivery in the 41st over, with the wicket leaving Netherlands 197 for eight in their chase of 323.

Initial replays showed it was a fairly standard stumping, with quick work by Tom Latham behind the stumps but Engelbrecht walked all the way to the boundary before being told to wait as third umpire Joel Wilson checked something.

After reviewing the replay it was ruled that the tip of Latham’s gloves were in line with the stumps.

“He’s not wholly behind the stumps so I have a no ball,” third umpire said.

It was a decision that left New Zealand great and commentator Ian Smith flabbergasted.

“Oh you’re kidding me,” Smith could be heard off-mic before weighing in on the not out decision.

A view from above as Tom Latham receives the ball behind the line of the stumps. Photo / Sky Sport

“Well, I’ve gotta say as a former keeper that’s the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen. That is just crazy. When the ball went into his gloves they were clearly behind the stumps. They might have been initially in front but when the ball went into the gloves, clearly behind the stumps.

In the end the decision didn’t impact the game with Engelbrecht dismissed four overs later, adding just 10 more runs to his score, as Netherlands fell well short of the target for their second defeat of the tournament.