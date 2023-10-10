Bizarre decision leaves commentator stumped

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Rachin Ravindra appeared to have Sybrand Engelbrecht stumped with a wide delivery in the 41st over, with the wicket leaving Netherlands 197 for eight in their chase of 323.
Initial replays showed it was a fairly standard stumping, with quick work by Tom Latham behind the stumps but Engelbrecht walked all the way to the boundary before being told to wait as third umpire Joel Wilson checked something.
After reviewing the replay it was ruled that the tip of Latham’s gloves were in line with the stumps.
“He’s not wholly behind the stumps so I have a no ball,” third umpire said.
It was a decision that left New Zealand great and commentator Ian Smith flabbergasted.
“Oh you’re kidding me,” Smith could be heard off-mic before weighing in on the not out decision.
In the end the decision didn’t impact the game with Engelbrecht dismissed four overs later, adding just 10 more runs to his score, as Netherlands fell well short of the target for their second defeat of the tournament.