Black Caps abandon Pakistan tour

The Black Caps' tour of Pakistan has been cancelled.

The first of three ODI clashes was meant to begin at 9.30pm, but the toss was delayed and the players told to stay inside their rooms and fans not allowed into the ground at Rawalpindi.

New Zealand Cricket then announced that the tour had been abanonded due to a Government security alert.

The series was set to be New Zealand's first in Pakistan since 2003, with five Twenty20s planned to follow the three one-day matches.

"Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the Black Caps will not continue with the tour," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

"Arrangements are now being made for the team's departure."

NZC chief executive David White said it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving.

"I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option."

New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills echoed Mr White's sentiments.

"We've been across this process throughout and are fully supportive of the decision," he said.

"The players are in good hands; they're safe – and everyone's acting in their best interests."