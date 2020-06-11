Thursday, 11 June 2020

Black Caps all-rounder to play for Canterbury

    1. Star News
    2. Sport
    3. Cricket

    Daryl Mitchell. Photo: Getty Images
    Daryl Mitchell. Photo: Getty Images
    Black Caps all-rounder Daryl Mitchell will move from Northern Districts to Canterbury to play his cricket this domestic season.

    The 29-year-old’s wife comes from Christchurch, where they will base themselves to create a family support network for their toddler daughter.

    "Obviously it was a pretty hard decision to make.

    "I’ve been lucky to play for Northern Districts for a long period of time but with a young family now and my wife being from Christchurch, it’s all fallen into place pretty perfectly to allow her to be home,” he said.

    “As an international and domestic cricketer we do spend a lot of time away from home so for her to have support from family and friends around her was massive.

    "It obviously has some cricket positives for me personally and as a team as well.”

    Mitchell made his test debut last summer and has featured in 11 T20 internationals.

    He has played 70 first-class, 81 List A and 94 domestic T20s.
     

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter