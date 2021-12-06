Black Caps crash to record loss against India

Ravichandran Ashwin took the final wicket for India against New Zealand. File photo: Getty

Less than 48 hours after making history in Mumbai, the Black Caps are back in the record books.

This time, unfortunately for the brilliant Ajaz Patel and his beleaguered teammates, the new entry wasn't quite so positive.

New Zealand crashed to their heaviest defeat by runs in test cricket today, as India completed a 372-run drubbing in the second test to seal a 1-0 series win

It was the 20th-largest loss by runs in test history - and India's biggest victory - which applied an unlikely footnote to Patel's perfect 10-wicket haul.

The spinner on Saturday became the third man in 144 years of test cricket to bowl out an opposition side on his own.

The first two bowlers to achieve that feat saw their teams, as might perhaps be expected, complete crushing victories - Jim Laker's England routed Australia by an innings and 170 runs in 1956; Anil Kumble's India beat Pakistan by 212 runs in 1999.

But not the Black Caps. Their squandering of Patel's efforts looked likely from the moment they were subsequently dismissed for 62 on the second day, confirmed as India declared their second innings at 267-7 to set the tourists a target of 540.

New Zealand last night worked their way to stumps on 140-5 but, on the fourth morning, seemed in a hurry to get back to the monotony of MIQ, losing their last five wickets for five runs.

Patel, at least, earned his second 0 not out of the match as the Black Caps were dismissed for 167. It was the least he deserved.