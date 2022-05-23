Black Caps spinner to pull on the red and black

Ish Sodhi. Photo: Getty Images

Black Caps leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has signed on to play for Canterbury in the upcoming 2022/23 season.

Sodhi has been living in Christchurch with his family for the last five years but has been playing for Northern Districts.

“It was a really tough decision, being from one association for all my life, I leave with a heavy heart," Sodhi said.

"But to be in position where I can be bold enough to make that decision speaks a lot of my development at ND.

“Family has played the biggest part [in the move south]. Being down here for the past few years and my daughter is just about to turn two years old so I just wanted to be home a bit more and spend more time with the family.

“I just want to come in and contribute as much as I can to the environment."

Peter Fulton. Photo: File image

Canterbury head coach Peter Fulton was "delighted" to have one of the world’s best wrist spinners this season.

“Clearly, we are delighted to secure the services of Ish for the 2022-23 season," Fulton said.

"(Sodhi) lives in Christchurch and has a young family, so I am really pleased he has now decided to play his cricket for Canterbury.”

“I am really looking forward to working with Ish and can't wait to see him on the field at Hagley Oval wearing red and black.”

Fulton was looking forward to getting the best out of Sodhi, as he makes his bid for selection in the New Zealand test side.

“I know Ish harbours ambitions to play test cricket again so hopefully a new challenge will be exactly what he needs to achieve that goal.”

Said Canterbury bowling coach Brendon Donkers: “I’m excited for Ish to be joining our group. He’s a quality guy and from what I’ve seen, he always gives a lot of himself to the team - others are going to feed off that.

“He’s a proven international white ball bowler and I know he remains aspirational about playing test cricket, so I look forward to working with him to achieve that.”

Ish Sodhi during the T20 against India at JSCA International Stadium Complex on November 19, 2021. Photo: Getty Images

Canterbury captain Cole McConchie was full of praise for the Indian born spinner.

“Yeah, really exciting to be adding Ish to our squad," McConchie said.

"Guys that have played against him and with him over the years know the quality he brings on the park.

"He’s a real match-winner and natural competitor so I’m looking forward to him wearing the red and black.

"Alongside his on-field skills, he’s just a quality person and someone who is great to share a changing room with. We can’t wait for Ish’s future in Christchurch."

Sodhi will join the Canterbury squad when pre-season training starts in the newly constructed Sir Richard Hadlee Sports Centre at Hagley Oval.

Sodhi has committed to playing his club cricket for Old Boys Collegians CC.